Maine’s annual Red Hot Dog Festival will return to downtown Dexter on Saturday, Aug. 12 — and the day’s events include a 5K Bun Run and a hot dog eating contest, among other activities.

The festival typically draws between 5,000 and 7,000 people. It serves as a fundraiser for the Dexter Revitalization Committee, which sponsors the event along with Maine Highlands Federal Credit Union.

The festival, packed full of activities including food and drinks from a variety of vendors, live music, a cupcake eating contest for children and a magician, will return for its sixth year. It was designed to attract Mainers and others visiting the state during the summer to Dexter, where they can enjoy events downtown and also check out local businesses.

Admission is free. Events are set for 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. in downtown Dexter.

Here are a few highlights to look forward to:

— The 5K Bun Run starts at 7:30 a.m. next to Bangor Savings Bank on Main Street. Contestants can walk or run along roads and hills throughout Dexter, and they’ll end back on Main Street. Registration is $30, and people can register online. Proceeds will go to the Heart of Maine Resource Center, which distributes food to the community each month.

— The Red Hot Dog District opens at 10 a.m. W.A. Bean & Sons hot dogs and condiments will be available as well as chips, soda and water. Separate from this area will be beer and wine tents for adults.

— The highlight of the Dexter Hot Dog Festival, the hot dog eating contest, begins at noon. It will include the first 10 people to register for $5 at the information booth. The idea is to eat 10 hot dogs and buns — plus condiments, if the participant wants — in five minutes. Water will be provided. Whoever finishes their food first or eats more than the others is declared the champion. The winner will get a trophy and $50, according to the contest entry form.

For a list of other offerings, visit the Red Hot Dog Festival website and Facebook page.