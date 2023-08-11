This story will be updated.

Maine basketball phenom Cooper Flagg will be leaving high school a year early.

The rising junior from Newport announced his decision to reclassify into the class of 2024 on Instagram, writing, “Why wait.”

Flagg, previously the No. 2 prospect in ESPN’s class of 2025, has had a breakout sophomore summer. In July, Flagg was named MVP at the National Basketball Players Association Top 100 camp, and led his Maine United AAU team to a second-place finish at the Nike Peach Jam.

Flagg and his twin brother Ace led Nokomis to its first ever Class A state championship title in 2021, before transferring to Montverde Academy last year. Flagg was named Gatorade Maine Boys Basketball Player of the Year as a freshman.