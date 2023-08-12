Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

This letter is about U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville from the great state of Alabama, who basically has his one heel on the throat of the U.S. military — and now has stomped the other on the Ukrainian resistance (military).

From “Moby Dick,” as inspiration to the men and women who are resisting Mother Russia’s aggression:

“Towards thee I roll, thou all-destroying but unconquering whale; to the last I grapple with thee; from hell’s heart I stab at thee; for hate’s sake I spit my last breath at thee. Sink all coffins and all hearses to one common pool! and since neither can be mine, let me then tow to pieces, while still chasing thee, though tied to thee, thou damned whale! Thus, I give up the spear!”

Hypothetical: if it were the State of Georgia attempting to annex Alabama, and committing unspeakable war crimes to the sons and daughters of Tuberville’s state’s families, how then would he react?

Sen. Tuberville should be not the man he apparently thinks he needs to be — to gain political favor, but be the man I know he can be. And, he should help take a team (in this case, a country) who may only be destined to lose, and help make them a winner. Slava Ukraini.

Carl Altomare

Machiasport