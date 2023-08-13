MILO — Three Rivers Kiwanis will be holding the annual yard sale and auction Friday and Saturday, Aug 18-19. The yard sale will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. The auction will be Aug 18 from 5-9 p.m. There will be burgers, dogs, fries, doughboys and drinks available during the auction.

All proceeds go to help fund local children’s programs such as Reading is Fundamental, Hooked On Fishing Not Drugs, Boat Club, summer camps, and Secret Santa. The Kiwanis Hall is located at 15 Harris Pond Road, behind NAPA.