A Hampden man was killed in a Saturday afternoon motorcycle crash in Prospect.

Christopher Sabol, 23, was riding with a group of motorcycles west on Fort Knox Road about 3:34 p.m. when he attempted to pass a car at a high speed, lost control at the curve and slammed into a 2014 Subaru Crosstrek, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Sabol died at the scene, Moss said Saturday night.

The driver of the Subaru wasn’t injured.

The crash remains under investigation.