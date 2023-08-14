BANGOR — St. Paul the Apostle Parish has promoted Johanna Lake to the role of principal of All Saints Catholic School (pre-K through grade 8) in Bangor. Lake, who most recently served as assistant principal, succeeds Matthew Houghton.

Lake holds a master’s degree in education leadership from the University of Maine at Farmington and bachelor’s degrees in education from the University of Maine at Fort Kent and economics from the University of Western Ontario.

In addition to serving as assistant principal at All Saints Catholic School, Lake was also the NEASC coordinator for the school during its accreditation process and served as a middle school math teacher from 2019-23. Prior to arriving at All Saints, Lake was the curriculum leader at Brewer High School where she also served as a math teacher from 2011-19. She was also a math teacher at Ellsworth High School (2010-11), lead technology teacher at Mount Desert Island High School in Bar Harbor (2006-10), math department head at Lee Academy in Lee (2004-05), and math teacher for Vinalhaven schools (2002-04). She is a member of the Maine Principals’ Association, the Association of Teachers of Mathematics in Maine, and the Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development.

An NEASC-accredited institution, All Saints Catholic School’s mission is to educate and form disciples of Jesus by developing and deepening students’ relationships with God and each other. All Saints encourages the development of the whole person by providing rigorous academic curriculum, instilling Catholic beliefs and values, and offering a wide variety of enrichment activities, including an award-winning robotics team and a range of service opportunities. All Saints has two campuses: St. Mary (768 Ohio Street, pre-k to grade 3) and St. John (166 State Street, grades 4-8). For registration information or to take a tour of a campus, visit www.allsaintsmaine.org. To learn more about Catholic schools throughout Maine, visit www.portlanddiocese.org/schools.