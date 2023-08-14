Hundreds of community members gathered for the first inaugural Blue Hill Mountain Trail Fest, which took place on Blue Hill Mountain on Aug. 5. Over a hundred runners and hikers of all ages participated in the 5K, 10K, and 50K races that led them down to town and up and over the mountain, beginning and ending in the field to a cheering crowd and steel drum band. BHHT offered family friendly activities like scavenger hunts and face painting, making it a festive community celebration.

Some fun stats from the race: This was the first 50K race to be held in Blue Hill with a 70 percent completion rate. Over half of the registered racers were female. Racers came from 15 different states, including California, Florida, North Carolina, and Minnesota. One woman celebrated her 50th birthday by running the 50K with friends-amazing!

Winners of the 50K were Isaac Vaccaro & Christiana Davis, 10K were Phoebe Markel & Patrick Caron, and the 5kwere Owen Norgang & Celia Cocca. All race times will be posted onUltraSignUp.com

The event was hosted by Blue Hill Heritage Trust and coordinated by three George Stevens Academy Alums- Chrissy Beardsley Allen ‘98 (BHHT), Mac Jackson ‘99, and Phoebe Markle ‘02. Next year’s race is already in planning phase. Mark your calendars for Aug. 3rd!