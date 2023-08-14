SCARBOROUGH — Katahdin Trust, a community bank serving northern Maine and the greater Bangor and Portland regions, is pleased to announce the hiring of Nicholas “Nick” DiMatteo as senior vice president, commercial services officer.

DiMatteo joined the Bank officially on May 30, and is based out of 136 US Route One in Scarborough, Katahdin Trust’s most southern of its 16 branch locations which offers checking, savings, and loan products and services to both individuals and businesses. His responsibilities include supervising commercial loan staff and servicing commercial accounts.

The addition of DiMatteo increases the Scarborough commercial team to seven employees, joining Aaron Cannan, Vicki Bessette, Karyn MacLeod, Craig Robinson, Jessica Dahms, and Sam Fitzpatrick.

“Nick is a great addition to our Scarborough Commercial team,” said Angela Tennett Butler, executive vice president, Retail and Business Banking. “Nick comes to us with 15 years of commercial banking experience. With his understanding of businesses and their banking needs, he will help the Bank continue to grow in the southern Maine market.”

DiMatteo resides in North Yarmouth with his wife Christine and three young children. He enjoys spending time with his family and golfing in his spare time.