The Northeast Credit Union Scholarship Program recognizes dedicated and passionate student-members for their community involvement and commitment to academics. A total of $40,000 was awarded to twenty-three deserving student-members of the credit union for the exciting, challenging, and rewarding next chapters in their lives.

“Our scholarship review committee was impressed with the overwhelming achievements of the applicant pool. Each of the deserving recipients exemplifies what it means to enrich and nourish the lives others and their communities,” shared Chris Parker, president and CEO at Northeast Credit Union. “We’re proud to recognize the 2023 scholarship winners and are excited to see the outcome of their continued commitment to academics and impacts to their communities.”

Northeast Credit Union is thrilled to announce the 2023 scholarship recipients; this year, the program awarded scholarships to students from 15 different schools.

The Peter J. Kavalauskas Memorial Scholarship for $5,000 was awarded to Brooke Dubois of Noble High School who plans on studying radiation technology. This memorial scholarship is awarded to an applicant who plans to attend, or is currently attending, an accredited program through a technical institute, vocational, or trade school.

The Philip W. Sullivan Memorial Scholarship for $5,000 was awarded to Julia Silvia of Kennett High School as she pursues a degree in chemical engineering. This memorial scholarship is awarded to a high school senior in the top 25 percent of their class who shows a high-level of commitment to extracurricular activities and plans to attend a two or four-year accredited college or technical school after graduation.

The Bart M. Dalla Mura and Roger G. Marois Memorial Scholarships for $3,000 each were awarded to Calvin Lambert of Somersworth High School and Hailey Cinfo from Manchester Central High School respectively. These two deserving students have strong GPAs, volunteer regularly, and will attend a 2 or 4-year accredited college or technical school after graduation.

Heather Flewelling was this year’s deserving recipient of the Adult Achievement Scholarship for $2,000. This scholarship looks to reward a member looking to further their education to better their life and that of their family and community. Heather attends the Antioch Master’s Program for nature based early childhood education.

Eighteen Nourish Your Community Scholarships, ranging from $1,000 to $1,500 were awarded to high school seniors who showed a commitment to their community while maintaining their academics. Congratulations to these deserving members.

Justin Ayotte – Berlin Middle High School

Dominick Couture – Berlin Middle High School

Jacqueline Giroux – Canaan Memorial High School

Sophie Carloni – Coe-Brown Northwood Academy

Brady Marston – Coe-Brown Northwood Academy

Audrey Perron – Coe-Brown Northwood Academy

Lily Poulin – Coe-Brown Northwood Academy

Sadie McCarthy – Dover High School

Griffin Sawyer – Dover High School

George “Bradley” Richards – Exeter High School

Annalise Cowing – Kennebunk High School

Emma Thomas – Kennebunk High School

Shelby Anderson – Marshwood High School

Sylvia Bisson – Marshwood High School

Emily Esters – Portsmouth Christian Academy

Annabella Haskell – Portsmouth High School

Reagan McGuire – St. Thomas Aquinas

Ben Moore – Thornton Academy

Northeast Credit Union is proud to be a community partner. We encourage all of our student-members to apply for scholarships when the next window opens in the spring of 2024.