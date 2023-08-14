BANGOR — University of Maine Cooperative Extension in Penobscot County is accepting applications for the 2023-24 Master Gardener Volunteer training that begins in October.

The 2023-24 Master Gardener Volunteer training includes self-paced online learning modules along with live virtual sessions with horticultural experts from across the state. In addition there will be a fall half-day in-person opportunity to meet program participants and get some hands-on experience. Designed to train volunteers for horticulture and food system-related community service projects, topics include vegetable and fruit production; plants for the Maine landscape; soil health and composting; pesticide safety; and food security. Participants will be expected to volunteer at least 40 hours on a community project to complete certification. Applications for the 2024 program are due Sept. 1 at 4:30 p.m.

The course fee is on a sliding scale. Program schedules and more details are available on the program webpage. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact 207-581-3188 or extension.mastergardeners@maine.edu.