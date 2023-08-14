Individuals interested in starting or enhancing their careers in Human Services are invited to attend a free information session on Friday, Aug. 18, at the University of Maine at Augusta campus in Augusta. The event will be held at UMA’s Augusta Campus, 46 University Drive, Augusta, Maine from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lunch will be provided for in-person attendees if they register by Aug. 14 at www.uma.edu/sart.

The Human Services faculty at the University of Maine at Augusta and University of Maine at Farmington invite you to attend the Pathways to Professions in Human Services free event. Participants will learn about possible careers as a Substance Abuse Rehabilitation Technician, or an Employment Specialist in the human services field.

The programs are a collaborative training initiative offered by the University of Maine at Augusta Mental Health & Human Services Program and the University of Maine at Farmington Rehabilitation and Human Services Program. This unique program is made possible through a collaborative training grant funded by the Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan.

The event is for anyone who might be interested in pursuing a professional credential to work in the field of human services. Speakers will be sharing information on careers as a substance use counselor, and information on careers as an employment specialist.

There will also be information presented on the current grant-funded tuition waivers (up to 50 percent free tuition) available to students interested in pursuing a college education in one or both of these professional areas at UMA or UMF. The grant is funded as part of the Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan.

Register at www.uma.edu/sart to join us on Aug. 18th! Participants are encouraged to attend in person but there will be a virtual option for those who are unable to join us in Augusta. Participants need to register to attend whether they plan to attend in person or virtually.

UMA transforms the lives of students of every age and background across the State of Maine and beyond through access to high-quality distance and on-site education, excellence in student support, civic engagement, and professional and liberal arts programs. For more information, please visit www.uma.edu