A car was engulfed by flames after crashing into another vehicle in Lewiston on Sunday afternoon.

A woman was driving a Subaru north in the passing lane on Interstate 95, near mile marker 79, about 2:06 p.m. when she lost control in heavy rain and crashed into a second Subaru in the travel lane, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The first Subaru then struck the concrete median barrier before coming to rest in the breakdown lane, Moss said Sunday night.

As a result of the crash, the first Subaru caught fire and was completely engulfed by flames by the time police arrived at the scene.

The woman driving the first Subaru escaped injury, while the second driver suffered only minor injuries, which didn’t require hospitalization.

The crash remains under investigation.

Moss didn’t release the identities of either driver.