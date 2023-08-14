Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the low to high 70s from north to south, with partly sunny skies throughout the state. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

There is nothing in Maine law preventing a paramilitary encampment that is training neo-Nazi initiates in Penobscot County.

PLUS: More than two dozen neo-Nazis gathered Saturday in Augusta, where they yelled at passing cars, shouted “sieg heil” and threw Nazi salutes.

Oxford County has hired a lawyer to represent the sheriff before the Maine Criminal Justice Academy in what appears to be the latest conflict facing his office.

The pushback against a High Peaks wildlife refuge highlights Mainers’ passion for conservation but opposition to federal action.

Construction on the CMP corridor has resumed without knowing if or how the additional costs will be covered.

Maine is a real place, though. We are just lucky to live in a place that seems like someone dreamed it up.

While Bangor has struggled to get homelessness under control, the issue seemingly hasn’t spread to neighboring Brewer.

Abigail Hatch was simply getting what was rightfully hers.

With that added support, many hope the former base in Limestone could be a major player in Maine’s economy.

Maine’s growers and homesteaders may be dealing with changes from the Tonga volcano eruption for the next several years.

Southeasterly wind storms can bring nearly hurricane-level gusts, and are increasingly threatening Maine’s coastal communities.

Maine basketball phenom Cooper Flagg will be leaving high school a year early, but won’t qualify for the draft any earlier.

“In the past six years, I’ve lost two people I know to the river and both accidents have hit very close to home,” BDN Outdoors contributor Sarah Sindo writes.

“Solo wilderness travel is a matter of hot debate. It can be riskier to hike alone rather than with others. So why take the risk?”

There’s no such thing as a bad view in Acadia National Park.

With the work it takes to raise a hummingbird family, females are typically scarce through the summer. But now, they’re starting to appear, according to BDN birding expert Bob Duchesne.

In other Maine news…

These 2 subjects are at the heart of Maine’s utility takeover campaign

Man allegedly stabbed Bangor ambulance crew member

Hampden man killed in Prospect motorcycle crash

Maine bus line makes no move to stop allowing border patrol searches

Hungry seals blamed for loss of salmon at Down East fish farms

Ferry ridership between Maine, Nova Scotia still ahead of last year

3rd person indicted in Castine crash that killed 4

Pemaquid couple claims $20K Maine Dirigo Treasure

Knox County 911 dispatch center to close

Belfast is getting its 1st urgent care center

3 dead minke whales found along Maine’s coast since end of July

Flames engulf car after Lewiston crash

91 sheep explore Gardiner neighborhood after farm jailbreak

Texas man accused of human smuggling arrested in Maine

Suspect identified after truck carrying stolen port-a-potties crashes in Oakland

Lost hiker rescued from Blueberry Mountain

Hiker hospitalized after rescue from Falmouth trail

Portland to house asylum seekers living at Expo building in hotels

Maine native in Maui working to help wildfire survivors

Maine expanding ‘Rail Trail’ network near New Hampshire border

Passersby save family from Alfred house fire

Maine team advances to Little League Baseball World Series

Trenton ousted in American Legion World Series after strong showing

UMaine field hockey has a new weapon this season

UMaine football will receive $635K to play the University of Oklahoma next fall