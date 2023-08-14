Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the low to high 70s from north to south, with partly sunny skies throughout the state. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Maine’s militia laws can’t block Springfield paramilitary training activities
There is nothing in Maine law preventing a paramilitary encampment that is training neo-Nazi initiates in Penobscot County.
PLUS: More than two dozen neo-Nazis gathered Saturday in Augusta, where they yelled at passing cars, shouted “sieg heil” and threw Nazi salutes.
Oxford County Sheriff’s Office is target of confidential probe
Oxford County has hired a lawyer to represent the sheriff before the Maine Criminal Justice Academy in what appears to be the latest conflict facing his office.
Federal plan for Maine wildlife refuge meets with strong opposition
The pushback against a High Peaks wildlife refuge highlights Mainers’ passion for conservation but opposition to federal action.
A new hurdle for the CMP corridor has backers getting impatient
Construction on the CMP corridor has resumed without knowing if or how the additional costs will be covered.
Many Americans don’t think Maine is actually a state
Maine is a real place, though. We are just lucky to live in a place that seems like someone dreamed it up.
How Bangor and Brewer differ in their approaches to homelessness
While Bangor has struggled to get homelessness under control, the issue seemingly hasn’t spread to neighboring Brewer.
The invading British army met its match in this Bangor woman
Abigail Hatch was simply getting what was rightfully hers.
State investment has jumpstarted Loring revitalization, officials say
With that added support, many hope the former base in Limestone could be a major player in Maine’s economy.
Volcano eruption is disrupting Maine’s growing seasons
Maine’s growers and homesteaders may be dealing with changes from the Tonga volcano eruption for the next several years.
A lesser-known winter storm is getting more intense
Southeasterly wind storms can bring nearly hurricane-level gusts, and are increasingly threatening Maine’s coastal communities.
Cooper Flagg reclassifies to the class of 2024
Maine basketball phenom Cooper Flagg will be leaving high school a year early, but won’t qualify for the draft any earlier.
Outdoor pursuits come with inherent risk
“In the past six years, I’ve lost two people I know to the river and both accidents have hit very close to home,” BDN Outdoors contributor Sarah Sindo writes.
Why I am not afraid to hike alone in Maine
“Solo wilderness travel is a matter of hot debate. It can be riskier to hike alone rather than with others. So why take the risk?”
20 stunning photos from iconic Acadia hiking trails
There’s no such thing as a bad view in Acadia National Park.
It’s time to welcome back the female hummingbirds to your feeders
With the work it takes to raise a hummingbird family, females are typically scarce through the summer. But now, they’re starting to appear, according to BDN birding expert Bob Duchesne.
In other Maine news…
These 2 subjects are at the heart of Maine’s utility takeover campaign
Man allegedly stabbed Bangor ambulance crew member
Hampden man killed in Prospect motorcycle crash
Maine bus line makes no move to stop allowing border patrol searches
Hungry seals blamed for loss of salmon at Down East fish farms
Ferry ridership between Maine, Nova Scotia still ahead of last year
3rd person indicted in Castine crash that killed 4
Pemaquid couple claims $20K Maine Dirigo Treasure
Knox County 911 dispatch center to close
Belfast is getting its 1st urgent care center
3 dead minke whales found along Maine’s coast since end of July
Flames engulf car after Lewiston crash
91 sheep explore Gardiner neighborhood after farm jailbreak
Texas man accused of human smuggling arrested in Maine
Suspect identified after truck carrying stolen port-a-potties crashes in Oakland
Lost hiker rescued from Blueberry Mountain
Hiker hospitalized after rescue from Falmouth trail
Portland to house asylum seekers living at Expo building in hotels
Maine native in Maui working to help wildfire survivors
Maine expanding ‘Rail Trail’ network near New Hampshire border
Passersby save family from Alfred house fire
Maine team advances to Little League Baseball World Series
Trenton ousted in American Legion World Series after strong showing
UMaine field hockey has a new weapon this season
UMaine football will receive $635K to play the University of Oklahoma next fall