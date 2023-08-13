A Portland man was arrested early Sunday morning after he allegedly stabbed a Bangor ambulance crew member.

Justin Hill, 37, was charged with aggravated assault, a felony, according to Bangor police spokesperson Sgt. Jason McAmbley.

Hill allegedly stabbed the Northern Light ambulance crew member about 2:30 a.m. near the Circle K convenience store on Odlin Road, McAmbley said Sunday afternoon.

A witness to the stabbing restrained Hill on the ground until police officers arrived.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated for cuts to his head and hand.

The victim was apparently a stranger to Hill and was unsure what motivated the stabbing, according to McAmbley.

No additional information was released.