BANGOR — Northern Light Cardiology is pleased to welcome Thorarinn Arni Bjarnason, MD to the team. Hailing from Iceland, he received his medical education from the University of Iceland and completed his internship at the National University Hospital of Iceland. Dr. Bjarnason brings a wealth of knowledge and a specialty in Internal Medicine his patients and the community.

After his internship, he expanded his knowledge with a residency in Internal Medicine at University of Iowa Health Care and a fellowship in Cardiovascular Disease at University of Iowa Health Care. Certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine, National Board of Echocardiography, and Certification Board of Nuclear Cardiology, Dr. Bjarnason is ready to meet the needs of patients!

His interests include coronary artery disease, atrial fibrillation, heart failure, structural imaging for TAVR, MitraClip, and WATCHMAN, procedures performed in the structural heart program. He strives to provide high-quality, compassionate care in accordance with national cardiology guidelines and best available scientific data using shared decision making with his patients.