BANGOR — The second annual Bangor Arts Award for an individual or entity that embodies or supports the vitality and creativity of the city of Bangor’s art community will be announced at the ARTober opening event on Oct. 1. The winner will receive a $1,000 cash award and recognition at Bangor City Hall.

Any resident of Bangor may submit a nomination for an individual (including themself) or organization that participates in, has influence on, or supports the arts in Bangor. Nominees may work in or in support of any artistic medium, including, but not limited to, visual arts, music, performing arts, or written art.

The Bangor Arts Award will be adjudicated by a panel assembled by the ARTober Subcommittee of the Commission on Cultural Development to evaluate applications. This panel will consist of one commissioner from the CCD and four third-party Bangor citizens associated with the Bangor arts community.

The Bangor Arts Award winner may be a professional or an amateur artist in any artistic medium. To be eligible to receive the award, individual nominees must live or work in Bangor, and a nominated organization must be based in Bangor.

Completed nomination forms may be submitted by email or mail and must be postmarked by Aug. 15.

Nomination forms are available on the City of Bangor’s website: https://bangormaine.gov/artober Submit by email: cultural.commission@bangormaine.gov Or submit by mail: Commission on Cultural Development, Community & Economic Development Planning Department, 73 Harlow Street, Bangor, ME 04401