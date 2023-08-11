The Gray-New Gloucester/Raymond Little League all-stars beat a team from Massachusetts 2-1 on Thursday night in Bristol, Connecticut, to advance to the Little League Baseball World Series.

It’s the first time a Maine team has reached the Little League Baseball World Series since Westbrook in 2005.

Gray-New Gloucester/Raymond went undefeated during the district, state and regional tournaments, outscoring opponents 77-8 in 11 games, including a 7-1 victory over the Canton, Massachusetts, team on Monday.

The Little League Baseball World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, begins Thursday, and Gray-New Gloucester/Raymond will play its first game at 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18. The tournament is double-elimination until the U.S. championship and international championship games.

The Little League Baseball World Series championship game is scheduled for Aug. 27.

