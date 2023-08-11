Today is Friday. Temperatures will in the 70s throughout most of the state and in the 60s for northern Maine. It will be partly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here.
Major environmental groups are sitting out Maine’s big utility referendum
Neither the Natural Resources Council of Maine nor the Nature Conservancy have weighed in on the November utility referendum push.
Public outcry prompts Bangor councilors to discuss city’s emergency sirens
City leaders have received several emails asking about why emergency vehicle sirens sound so particularly loud when going through downtown.
Inside the most expensive house for sale in Maine
Tranquility is an oceanfront compound in Hulls Cove consisting of three separate houses, with two private beaches and a deep water dock.
What the bankruptcy of a national trucking giant means for Maine
After the trucking giant Yellow Corp. filed for bankruptcy protection in late July, at least 77 Maine workers are out of a job.
New aquatic invasives law tightens restrictions on boaters in Maine
Invasive aquatic plants can spread easily between bodies of water if boaters don’t properly clean off their crafts before making new trips.
Meet the new Tommy’s Park hot dog man
Fred Steinberg’s hot dog cart has become a new staple in Tommy’s Park after Mark Gatti hung up his tongs for good in 2021.
A new kind of Maine abortion debate emerges ahead of 2024
Last year Democrats played the prosecuting role after the Supreme Court overturned federal abortion rights. It may be different next time.
Unity college campus is officially for sale
While there isn’t a listed asking price, the Unity Environmental University campus was assessed by the town at just under $26.8 million in 2022.
New passenger train to connect Brunswick and Rockland later this month
The midcoast rails haven’t seen a passenger train since 2015 when the Maine Eastern Railroad passenger train shut down.
Fishermen urged to report growing population of blue crabs in Maine waters
It’s too early to say if the blue crab population has become well-established across the Maine coast, but at least 24 have been spotted.
How UMaine men’s basketball plans to improve upon last year’s resurgent campaign
Though the Black Bears’ starting five is far from established, but second-year head coach Chris Markwood is shooting for the first NCAA berth.
In other Maine news …
Federal judge dismisses lawsuit over alleged conspiracy to seize and sell cars
UMaine men’s hockey team to play rival UNH in October exhibition game
There’s a scramble to rehouse families before Portland Expo shelter closes
Milo man accused of killing 1-month-old son pleads guilty to manslaughter
The many wonders of birding at Head Harbor Passage
Hannaford plays an essential role in this family’s love story
Troy uses 8-run inning to upend Trenton in American Legion World Series
Massachusetts joins Maine, 6 other states, in adopting universal free school meals
1 arrested after Auburn standoff ends without injuries
Presque Isle is 1st Northern Light hospital to use electric maintenance trucks
Embattled Sorrento town clerk suspended by select board
2 people found living on roof of Augusta school