Today is Friday. Temperatures will in the 70s throughout most of the state and in the 60s for northern Maine. It will be partly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Neither the Natural Resources Council of Maine nor the Nature Conservancy have weighed in on the November utility referendum push.

City leaders have received several emails asking about why emergency vehicle sirens sound so particularly loud when going through downtown.

Tranquility is an oceanfront compound in Hulls Cove consisting of three separate houses, with two private beaches and a deep water dock.

After the trucking giant Yellow Corp. filed for bankruptcy protection in late July, at least 77 Maine workers are out of a job.

Invasive aquatic plants can spread easily between bodies of water if boaters don’t properly clean off their crafts before making new trips.

Fred Steinberg’s hot dog cart has become a new staple in Tommy’s Park after Mark Gatti hung up his tongs for good in 2021.

Last year Democrats played the prosecuting role after the Supreme Court overturned federal abortion rights. It may be different next time.

While there isn’t a listed asking price, the Unity Environmental University campus was assessed by the town at just under $26.8 million in 2022.

The midcoast rails haven’t seen a passenger train since 2015 when the Maine Eastern Railroad passenger train shut down.

It’s too early to say if the blue crab population has become well-established across the Maine coast, but at least 24 have been spotted.

Though the Black Bears’ starting five is far from established, but second-year head coach Chris Markwood is shooting for the first NCAA berth.

In other Maine news …

Federal judge dismisses lawsuit over alleged conspiracy to seize and sell cars

UMaine men’s hockey team to play rival UNH in October exhibition game

There’s a scramble to rehouse families before Portland Expo shelter closes

Milo man accused of killing 1-month-old son pleads guilty to manslaughter

The many wonders of birding at Head Harbor Passage

Hannaford plays an essential role in this family’s love story

Troy uses 8-run inning to upend Trenton in American Legion World Series

Massachusetts joins Maine, 6 other states, in adopting universal free school meals

1 arrested after Auburn standoff ends without injuries

Presque Isle is 1st Northern Light hospital to use electric maintenance trucks

Embattled Sorrento town clerk suspended by select board

2 people found living on roof of Augusta school

Man found dead in tent in Portland cemetery