A popular Maine lighthouse that was featured in the movie “Forrest Gump” has been restored after the light was extinguished by a lightning strike last month.

Marshall Point Lighthouse in Port Clyde was struck by lightning on July 27.

Diane Heath, who lives at the lightkeeper’s house, said the lightning hit the lightning rod, frying the light, foghorn and all associated circuits.

The U.S. Coast Guard repaired and updated the beam and foghorn on Aug. 11, and the light shines once again at the opening of the harbor, according to the Marshall Point Lighthouse & Museum.

Some changes have been implemented to Marshall Point’s signal.

It has traditionally shined a fixed white beam continuously 24 hours a day, but in order to preserve the rare and costly light, it will now shine only at night, according to the Marshall Point Lighthouse & Museum

The foghorn also has been updated to conform with new Coast Guard regulations, and when activated will sound for 45 minutes, up from 15 minutes.

Marshall Point Lighthouse and Museum is a popular Maine attraction. The lighthouse welcomes visitors to its grounds year-round from sunrise to sunset. The museum and gift shop are open daily through Columbus Day.

In the 1994 movie, Tom Hanks’ character Forrest Gump jogs down the lighthouse’s wooden gangway to signal he had reached the East Coast during his cross-country run.