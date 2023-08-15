CAMDEN — PAWS Animal Adoption Center is thrilled to announce that the PAWS Wags and Whiskers Gala held on July 19 was a tremendous success, raising a remarkable $79,000 to support pets in need.

The PAWS Wags and Whiskers Gala brought together animal lovers, supporters, and community members for an enchanting evening of fun and fundraising. The event was held at the Camden Yacht Club, which generously provided the perfect setting for an unforgettable night.

Attendees were treated to a delightful evening of live jazz music, delicious food, and heartwarming stories of the organization’s impact on animals’ lives. Highlights of the evening included a silent auction featuring an array of fantastic prizes, original art from local artists, jewelry from Michael Good, and luxury travel destinations, including the Vanderbilt Resort in Naples, Florida.

Thanks to the generosity of our supporters, the event far exceeded its fundraising goal, raising an impressive $79,000. These funds will make an immediate and substantial impact on the organization’s ability to provide essential services for animals in need, including medical care, food, shelter, and adoption programs.

“We are overwhelmed with the incredible support and generosity shown by our community at the PAWS Wags and Whiskers Gala,” expressed Shelly Butler, executive director, “These funds will directly benefit animals in need, giving them the care, love, and the second chance they deserve. We are extremely grateful to all who contributed to the success of this event.”

The success of the PAWS Wags and Whiskers Gala would not have been possible without our dedicated sponsors, donors, volunteers, and the tireless efforts of the event host committee. PAWS extends its sincerest gratitude to each and every person who contributed to making this event a resounding success.

To learn more about PAWS Animal Adoption Center’s programs and services, and how you can continue to support animals in need, please visit www.pawscares.org.

Established in 1974, the mission of PAWS Animal Adoption Center is to provide care for homeless dogs and cats until they can be placed in permanent, responsible homes while promoting humane values in our community through outreach and educational programs.