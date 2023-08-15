SCARBOROUGH — Barely more than 12 hours after Gray-New Gloucester Little League’s dramatic win in the New England Regionals to advance to the Little League World Series, Town & Country FCU was one of the first organizations and businesses to “step up to the plate” to support fundraising efforts to help offset travel expenses with a $500 contribution. In addition, the credit union amplified the fundraising need by sharing a link to donate on its extensive social media channels.

“Our commitment to ‘local helping local’ goes well beyond financial services, it’s about supporting our community. Since we serve all of southern Maine, Gray-New Gloucester is part of our community and we have a strong membership presence there. The Gray-New Gloucester Little League team has certainly captured the attention of the entire state in such a positive way. After watching the dramatic game and win to advance to the Little League World Series, the first Maine team to do so since 2005, we immediately looked at how we could help provide support in their travels to Williamsport, PA. When a GoFundMe page was launched the following day, Town & Country is proud to have been one of the first local organizations to make a ‘lead-off’ contribution, as it goes to the core of our philosophy of making a difference everyday,” remarked Jon Paradise, SVP of communications, marketing and community outreach at the CU.

Paradise said that by being one of the first businesses to contribute, many others will follow. “We are fortunate to live in a generous community so I am sure many other businesses and organizations will support this cause. This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for these kids and their families and we are looking forward to cheering them on.”

For anyone wishing to make a contribution, go to https://gofund.me/e7f779ae A link can also be found on Town & Country’s Facebook and Instagram pages.



