Bath Iron Works and its largest union have reached a tentative contract agreement.

Under the tentative contract, the members of the Machinists Union Local S6 would see pay raises and greater pension contributions from the shipyard, but pay higher health insurance premiums, according to The Times Record.

The pay raises would range from 4 percent to 9.5 percent the first year, 5 percent the second year and 4 percent the third year. Bath Iron Works would increase its contributions to the pension 2.5 percent each year, while health insurance premiums for S6 members would increase 4 percent each year, The Times Record reported.

The S6’s 4,250 members will vote on the contract on Aug. 20. If approved, it will take effect Aug. 21, according to the Brunswick newspaper.

Negotiations began July 26

When the two parties met for bargaining in 2020, Local S6 members reached an impasse with shipyard representatives, disagreeing on pay rates, the use of subcontractors and rules surrounding seniority. The S6’s members overwhelmingly voted to go on strike, which lasted nine weeks before a new contract was reached.

Bath Iron Works is one of Maine’s largest employers, with a 6,500-member workforce.