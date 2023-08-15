The University of Maine football team’s wide receiver corps lost its two leading receivers heading into this season.

Zavier Scott (42 catches-434 yards) and Kobay White (37-411) both departed, leaving Montigo Moss (35-398) as the only returning wide receiver with more than a dozen catches.

But two transfers are hoping to fill that void and provide the Black Bears with some quality and depth at that position.

Breaden Heald transferred to UMaine from Football Bowl Subdivision Northwestern University in Illinois a year ago and played on special teams in nine games for the Black Bears. He appeared in four games at Northwestern.

Joe Gillette came to UMaine this summer from Lafayette College in Pennsylvania, where he caught 70 passes for 928 yards in his four seasons and ran the ball 17 times for 167 yards.

Heald and Gillette both turned in noteworthy performances in the first of two UMaine scrimmages on Friday. Heald caught a handful of passes, including a beautiful one-handed catch across the middle, while Gillette had a couple of nice runs, including one for a touchdown on a wide receiver reverse.

“They are both really good playmakers,” said UMaine senior quarterback Derek Robertson. “They work tirelessly at their craft and it shows on the field.”

Gillette said he is hoping to bring some experience to the Black Bear lineup.

“I played a lot at Lafayette and and I’m hoping to be able to contribute to the offense,” the 6-foot, 190-pound native of Strongsville, Ohio, said. “That’s my goal.”

Being a bit undersized, one of the ways he compensates is by being a student of the game and trying to constantly learn and improve himself.

“I study a lot,” he said. “I pride myself in it.”

Heald said he learned a lot last season from University of Connecticut transfer Scott, who is currently with the National Football League’s Indianapolis Colts, and Boston College transfer White.

He has waited for his turn, and now it’s here.

“We have a real good group of guys in the receivers room and it’s really competitive. We have a lot of guys who can play,” said the 5-11, 198-pound Heald. He said that wide receivers coach Mikahael Waters is “doing a great job making sure everyone is healthy and confident with what we’re doing with the offense.”

The Easthampton, Massachusetts, native said he intends to trust the process and work on what he can control.

“This is going to be my sixth and last season of college football. The NCAA is kicking me out after this season,” Heald said with a grin. “So I’ve been telling myself to play loose and do everything I’ve been doing the past 20-something years. I’m going to trust my training and have fun.”

Being one of the older receivers, he intends to take a leadership role and help the younger receivers. He also expects to be very involved in the special teams again.

“I pride myself in being able to do anything they tell me to,” Heald said.

Both Heald and Gillette were happy with the way Friday’s scrimmage went.

“The offense has come a long way since the spring when [offensive coordinator Steve Cooper] got here,” Heald said. “And I think we’re going to continue to trend upwards.”

Gillette and Heald, graduate students who are both working toward their Master of Business Administration degrees, will have significant roles on the team in the offense and on special teams, according to UMaine head coach Jordan Stevens.

“Heald is just a steady guy in every aspect. He’s consistent, he leads by example,” Stevens said. “It’s good to see him make some plays out there. Credit to him. He just keeps working. I’m really excited about him.”

Gillette has been a great addition to the team, according to Stevens.

“He earned the respect of his teammates immediately with his work ethic,” Stevens said. “All the players rally behind him.”

Gillette said he transferred to UMaine because he was looking for a grad school where he could earn his MBA and he liked the coaches and players.

“There is a great group of guys here,” said Gillette, who has some familiarity with the Coastal Athletic Association because Patriot League team Lafayette played a lot of CAA teams such as New Hampshire, William and Mary, and Albany.

UMaine will hold its second and final scrimmage on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. at Alfond Stadium and will play its season opener against Football Bowl Subdivision team Florida International University in Miami on Saturday, Sept. 2, at 6:30 p.m.