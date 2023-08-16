BANGOR — Penobscot Community Health Care recently received over $7,000 in grant funding from the Northeast Delta Dental Foundation to improve digital imaging at their dental clinic. PCHC is the second largest federally qualified health center in New England with their dental clinic serving over 7,000 dental patients in the last 12 months alone. With a dental facility this large, it is crucial that PCHC maintains up to date equipment that benefits their patients for years to come.

PCHC was selected to receive funding from the Northeast Delta Dental Foundation in March 2023 to improve their digital imaging technology which included a new digital x-ray unit that would be shared between one of their dental hygiene operatories and their ADA operatory. Their ADA operatory is a spacious dental room that allows patients that are confined to a wheelchair or stretcher to conveniently receive their dental care. These patients are able to maintain the comfort of their transportation device (i.e. wheelchair or stretcher), and receive their necessary dental care without being transferred to another chair. Limiting the time needed to transfer the patient minimizes the patient’s time at the dental office and increases appointment efficiency.

“This grant is vital to the work we do here at PCHC dental center and serving the community,” said Dr. Mathew Offman, executive clinical director of dentistry at PCHC Dental Center. “With this funding we are able to adequately operate in a safe and efficient manner.”

“We are thankful for receiving this grant from Northeast Delta Dental Foundation,” said Danica Loring, dental practice director of PCHC Dental Center. “This grant allowed us to make the necessary updates in two of our operatories that was much needed. It is important to us to deliver quality care to our patients and this grant allowed us to make the necessary updates for these two operatories that help support us in delivering the best quality of care to our patients.”

Penobscot Community Health Care is a non-profit, Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) founded in 1997 to ensure access to comprehensive, integrated primary health care services for all to improve the health and wellbeing of patients and the Maine communities served. Sixteen practices and program service sites in the Bangor area, and in Belfast and Jackman, offer a wide range of services including family medicine, dental, pediatrics, geriatrics, mental health and substance use disorder treatment, specialty services, pharmacy and healthcare for the homeless. Online at http://www.pchc.com.