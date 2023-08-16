A man arrested for allegedly stabbing a Bangor ambulance crew member last weekend is being held in the Penobscot County Jail on $10,000 cash bail.

Justin Hill, 37, made his first appearance at the Penobscot County Superior Court via Zoom on Wednesday afternoon from the Penobscot County Jail.

Hill allegedly stabbed the Northern Light ambulance crew member about 2:30 a.m. Sunday near the Circle K convenience store on Odlin Road, according to Bangor police spokesperson Sgt. Jason McAmbley. The ambulance crew member was not responding to Hill at the time of the stabbing and did not know Hill. Police were unsure what motivated the attack.

Hill was charged with aggravated assault, a felony, which has a maximum penalty of 10 years incarceration.

Justice Sean Ociepka, Bangor District Court Judge, set Hill’s cash bail at $10,000 with several conditions, including no contact with three individuals, one of whom is the victim of Hill’s alleged attack, and no possession or use of dangerous weapons, including knives.

Hill will also undergo a mental examination by the State Forensic Service, per the request of Caitlyn Smith, Hill’s attorney, to evaluate whether he is competent to proceed to the court.

Hill was first scheduled to appear in court on Monday, but that appearance was delayed two days because his attorney hadn’t yet successfully reviewed the charges against him.

Karen Sanborn, a Northern Light spokesperson, said the ambulance technician who was wounded is expected to recover from his injuries, but the stabbing is an example of violence against health care workers that “remains a pervasive issue and is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”

“We ask the community to partner with us to protect the safety of our employees as they work to preserve the health and well-being of those throughout Maine,” Sanborn said. “Additionally, we extend our gratitude to both the witness at the scene and the Bangor Police for their prompt action.”

Hill’s next court appearance will be on Sept. 20 at 8:30 a.m.

Correction: A previous version of this story misspelled Karen Sanborn’s name. It has been corrected.