The state ferry that runs between Rockland and Vinalhaven ran aground off the coast of Vinalhaven this morning.

The Captain Richard G. Spear was pulling away from Vinalhaven just after 10:30 a.m. when it hit ledge, according to the Maine Department of Transportation. The ferry was carrying 65 passengers and five crew members at the time of the grounding. MDOT reported that no one was injured.

The ferry returned to Vinalhaven to unload passengers and was taken to a private marina in Rockland to be inspected.

The department reported no significant damage to the hull of the vessel. The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating as it does routinely with groundings.

MDOT spokesperson Paul Merrill declined to comment on why the ferry ran aground citing the investigation by another agency.

Regular Thursday ferry runs between Rockland and Vinalhaven that are normally handled by the Captain Richard G. Spear will be done by the Everett Libby.