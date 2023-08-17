ELLSWORTH — On Thursday, Aug. 31 from 6:30 to 8 p.m., Healthy Acadia’s INSPIRE Recovery Center will host an International Overdose Awareness Day remembrance event at Knowlton Park in Ellsworth to remember and honor the lives lost to overdose, and to support the families and friends impacted.

Like most of the U.S., Maine saw its highest number of overdose deaths in 2022, with more than 700 lives lost to substance overdose last year. These losses impact our state and our communities in unmeasurable ways. International Overdose Awareness Day is the world’s largest annual campaign to end overdose, remember without stigma those who have died from overdose, and acknowledge the grief of the family and friends left behind. The 2023 campaign theme “Recognizing those people who go unseen” is about acknowledging people in our communities who are affected by overdose – family members, friends, emergency responders and medical personnel, colleagues, classmates, and others – who may go unseen in the crisis.

Through the Aug. 31 event at Knowlton Park, the INSPIRE team aims to honor the memory of those we have lost to overdose while shedding light on the impact of this pressing issue. The event will feature a poignant candlelight vigil, a display featuring 723 butterflies — one for each Maine life lost to overdose in 2022, notable speakers discussing the far-reaching effects of overdose, a solemn moment of silence, and an interactive memory board designed for attendees to share cherished images and tributes of those they’ve tragically lost.

In a dedicated effort to promote harm reduction, Healthy Acadia will also provide crucial resources such as Naloxone and Fentanyl Test Strips. Naloxone (commonly known as Narcan) functions as an opioid antagonist, actively blocking opioid receptors within the brain. Although it does not ensure a complete reversal of every overdose, it stands as the foremost line of defense until emergency medical responders are on the scene.

Naloxone poses no harm to individuals not undergoing an overdose episode. Its mildness is comparable to offering water, a fact that holds true even for infants or young children. With an increasing number of individuals equipped with naloxone, the likelihood of a timely administration of this life-preserving medication substantially rises.



Healthy Acadia’s INSPIRE Recovery Center, located at 24 Church Street in Ellsworth, is a dynamic community space that provides an opportunity for people in recovery to come together in a safe, fun, and comfortable place while connecting with others in the recovery community. The Center serves as a community hub for recovery meetings, recovery coaching services, as well as complementary programs and services to support overall health and wellness.

Healthy Acadia is a 501(C)(3) community health organization building vibrant communities and making it easier for all people to lead healthy lives throughout Washington and Hancock counties. For more information about Healthy Acadia’s community health and wellness programs and services, visit healthyacadia.org.