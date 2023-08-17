HAMPDEN — Maine Savings Federal Credit Union is pleased to announce the property purchase of the Hampden Congregational Church located at 101 Main Road North. Services at the church ended in June, creating a unique opportunity for Maine Savings to step in with a new vision for the property.

Maine Savings President and CEO Vanessa Madore has a historic and personal connection to the property. “As a child, I attended Vacation Bible School at this church, as did my husband, and we both have fond memories of our time there. My personal and professional connections to this property are meaningful, and I am extremely passionate about deepening them,” said Madore.



The church has also served as the home of the Hampden Food Cupboard, which can now continue operations there. Maine Savings participates and contributes to the Maine Credit Union League’s Ending Hunger Campaign and partners with the Good Shepherd Food Bank. They donate annually to this campaign and directly to the Hampden Food Cupboard. Additionally, a Maine Savings Board of Directors retiree volunteers at the food cupboard, making this connection between the credit union and the food cupboard a symbiotic partnership.

The general vision is to restore and renovate the church to its former state, creating a space open for community use. The newer addition located behind the church will be utilized as a training space for the growing workforce at Maine Savings. The parsonage included in this purchase will be fully renovated and provide additional space for future professional needs.