ORONO — University Credit Union is pleased to welcome Seth Poplaski to the credit union’s team of Community Engagement Managers (CEMs), who represent UCU in communities throughout the state. From UCU’s 15 Main Street headquarters in Orono, Poplaski will cover central Maine alongside Community Engagement Managers Jenn Deschene in Presque Isle and Lesley Ridge in Portland.

UCU’s Community Engagement Managers are positive, passionate, and motivated ambassadors for who work to build relationships with community stakeholders to advance the financial well-being of Maine people. They participate, host and volunteer in local activities; serve on nonprofit boards and committees; host financial education workshops and events to improve financial literacy; engage with local municipalities, schools, and institutions as a community partner; and identify opportunities for financial sponsorship.

“Seth’s previous experience in the industry and his proven dedication and passion for the credit union philosophy of people helping people, will continue to strengthen the relationships between UCU and the diverse needs of the communities we serve,” said Renee Ouellette, president and CEO of University Credit Union. “Seth joins Jenn Deschene and Lesley Ridge who are on the ground every day, listening and engaging and delivering financial education, sponsorship and volunteer service where it’s needed most.”

Poplaski joins UCU from Northern Light Health, where he worked as a senior videographer and oversaw all social media efforts across multiple platforms as well as assisted the marketing and communications department with photography, videography, and content creation. Previously, he was the first Young & Free Spokester for Maine Credit Unions, advocating for the credit union movement through a variety of avenues focused on enriching communities and engaging young people to seek credit unions for their financial advice and needs. Poplaski is a 2009 graduate of the University of Maine and holds a bachelor of arts in broadcast journalism.



Established on the University of Maine campus in 1967, University Credit Union is an innovative, full-service financial institution dedicated to promoting financial well-being for the individuals and communities it serves. UCU is one of the largest credit unions in Maine, serving members across the state of Maine with locations in Orono, Bangor, Farmington, Gorham, Portland, Presque Isle and soon, Machias. As a not-for-profit financial cooperative, UCU returns its profits back to members in the form of lower loan rates, higher deposit yields, lower fees, and more solutions and services. For more information visit ucumaine.com.