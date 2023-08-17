A Jefferson man was killed Wednesday evening in a crash in Chelsea.

Kevin Martin, 28, was driving a 2013 Ford Focus east on Togus Road about 6:50 p.m. when he passed another vehicle at a high speed as he approached a knoll, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

As he came over the knoll, Martin swerved to avoid a car pulling into a driveway, losing control of the Ford Focus. He crossed the centerline and struck a telephone pole before rolling over and coming to a rest in a ditch on the opposite side of the road, Moss said Thursday morning.

Martin died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.