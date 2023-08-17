Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

Imagine if, in the 1890s, someone said to Henry Ford, “We’re not ready for these horseless carriages. We don’t have good roads, we have very few signs, and no traffic laws. This will never work!”

I think Maria Fuentes and Brian Parke’s Aug. 10 BDN column critiquing Maine’s readiness to adopt clean car and truck standards is similarly short-sighted. More than a dozen states have already adopted similar standards. Maine is at the crossroads now and is inching towards a roadway filled with EVs while simultaneously building infrastructure to support them. But we’re hesitating to fully charge ahead. If we back up or stall out because we’re “not ready,” we’re going to miss the turnoff to a decent future.

On a daily basis, we are likely inhaling nitrogen oxides and toxic particles from tailpipe pollution. These chemicals can lead to asthma, lung disease and cancer. Continued reliance on fossil fueled vehicles also means higher health care costs. According to a Clean Air Task Force analysis, diesel pollution from heavy-duty vehicles alone leads to more than $290 million in health care costs and 1,032 lost workdays annually for Mainers.

Ambitious, forward-thinking policy can spur action, and that’s what is truly needed to curb greenhouse gasses, help slow a warming climate, and protect everyone’s health. It’s time to swiftly adopt clean car and truck standards to cut toxic emissions. I encourage citizens and leaders, including Gov. Janet Mills, to boldly recognize that we will get ourselves ready and drive us toward a cleaner future.

Melanie Spencer

Hampden