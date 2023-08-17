The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com.

Suzanne Farley is the executive director of Wellspring in Bangor, which provides a continuum of trauma-informed substance use and co-occurring mental health services.

International Overdose Awareness Day is Aug. 31. Do you have a family member or friend struggling with addiction? If not, you are increasingly rare. We are in the midst of a crisis. To use an expression, it will take a village to more effectively mitigate the ongoing epidemic of substance use disorder and overdose deaths and break the cycle of addiction devastating too many families.

Substance use disorder is a disease, a chronic illness. It can be insidious and knows no boundaries — tormenting individuals from all walks of life. Generations of family members can be impacted.

The facts are alarming. Overdose ended more than 700 lives in Maine last year. Think of it. Over 700 sons and daughters, parents, siblings, employees, community members. Their loss tore holes in hearts, causing unspeakable grief. We are all affected, whether we realize it or not.

International Overdose Awareness Day will be observed with stories of lives cut short, unfulfilled dreams, children without a parent, parents without a child. These stories are powerful and necessary. They remind us of the human toll. This is not about numbers, after all. It’s about real people gone much too soon.

As we reflect on what might have been, it’s imperative to renew our commitment to doing better for the living and generations to come. It is also important to have hope and look to the future with optimism.

Wellspring is determined to not only save lives, but also strengthen families and break the addiction cycle. At our Infinity House in Bangor, mothers live with their children. Bonds are created or restored. Treatment is provided. Life skills and healthy habits are learned. It’s a place of healing and promise.

Wellspring is blessed with a caring and capable staff, but the agency cannot do this work alone. We’re fortunate to operate in a village of partners with a shared mission of helping mothers thrive and children grow up with few adverse childhood experiences (ACEs).

When you hear people ask if organizations are collaborating in the region, tell them about Wellspring’s Infinity House and its amazing partners.

Penquis offers our clients a program called Nurturing Families through Substance Use Treatment and Recovery. Using guided group discussions, mothers explore relationships and consider restoring connections with family.

Public health nurses from the City of Bangor visit Infinity House to assist with health needs. The Maine MOM program through Northern Light Health supports individuals with treatment plans and coordinated care. The BARN, Together Place and other recovery organizations are also integral to the success of our clients.

Additionally, we work with the Department of Health and Human Services and Family Recovery Court to assist parents on their journey to fulfill requirements and restore parental rights.

These and other collaborations are essential, but the expansiveness of this crisis requires more. That’s why Wellspring, with generous support from the Maine Community Foundation, is launching a community outreach initiative targeting pregnant and parenting women.

Maine ranks among the states with the highest percentage of infants who are substance-exposed at birth, exceeding 10% in parts of the state. It is unacceptable and Wellspring will respond with new actions.

This initiative will benefit women in rural Penobscot County who often experience unique barriers. In addition to fearing shame and stigma — something we can all play a part in discouraging—transportation, childcare, food and housing insecurity, medical and psychiatric challenges play a role in limiting access to quality care.

Through this needed effort, Wellspring will go upstream and reach women before the need for residential treatment at Infinity House or another agency is required.

Yes, the problems are daunting, but promising work is being pursued. Our village partners are resourceful. Collaborations are making a difference for this generation and those to come. On Aug. 31, let’s remember the loved ones lost, but recommit to the hopeful work of saving lives, strengthening families, and breaking the cycle of addiction through cooperation and partnerships.