LEWISTON, Maine — Hot air balloons will fly high over Lewiston and Auburn. It’s all part of the beloved Great Falls Balloon Festival.

The first launch will take place on Friday.

More than 100,000 people are expected to attend the festival this weekend at Simard Payne Park.

There will be live music, food booths and, of course, the impressive hot air balloon launches.

The Great Falls Balloon Festival runs Friday through Sunday.

Launches are scheduled for 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. throughout the weekend and are always weather permitting.