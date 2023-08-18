Thunderstorms expected in Maine on Friday could bring damaging winds and flooding throughout the state.

A few of these storms may become severe as they move in mid-morning through the afternoon hours.

The primary threats with any storms that become severe are damaging wind gusts and torrential downpours — which may lead to some flooding in spots. There is a lower, but not zero threat of hail and a tornado.

The main line will move through from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a second, weaker line moving through between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m..

Skies slowly clear tonight and the sunshine will return Saturday.

Other than a quick shower on Saturday in some spots, the weekend looks dry with highs in the 70s to low 80s.

As a whole, next week looks mainly dry with just a few shower chances.