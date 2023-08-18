Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the low 70s with rain expected. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here.
Leaked memo says Maine has hundreds of illegal Chinese marijuana grows worth billions
The memo, allegedly distributed within the U.S. Border Patrol, says profits are likely funneled into other criminal activities or sent back to China.
Packed hearing shows Maine’s divide on phasing out gas-powered vehicle sales
Opponents say the free market should dictate EV adoption and the mandates are too much too soon while not considering Maine’s harsh winters along with how rural areas lack charging infrastructure.
PLUS: How a Maine board will decide on controversial electric vehicle rules
Bangor barber shop that opened in 2020 moving to Holden
“The safety of my staff, clientele and myself is first and foremost,” the owner of Mainely Fades wrote on the shop’s Facebook page.
Maine Maritime student pleads not guilty in deadly 2022 Castine crash
Noelle Tavares of Falmouth, Massachusetts, who was 20-years-old at the time of the crash, was one of three people who survived, but she was not the driver.
There will be no Maine peaches and fewer apples this season
With warming Maine winters, losing a peach crop is less common than it used to be, but it still happens every four or five years.
Joe Biden’s shift shows how Maine’s free-trade skepticism is spreading
The president has moved closer to Donald Trump on trade, showing how 1990s-style politics on the issue are eroding.
Northeast Seattle thumps Maine in Little League World Series
The youngsters from Gray-New Gloucester/Raymond had allowed only nine runs in a 12-0 run but met a juggernaut Northeast Seattle team in the series opener.
16-year-old Aroostook girl starts dessert business
Jayden Stevens, who will be a junior at Katahdin High School in Stacyville this fall, is part of a growing trend of teen entrepreneurs.
COVID-questioning doctor sues medical licensing board for First Amendment violations
Dr. Meryl Nass claims the board used the state statute “as an instrument to crush dissenting views and chill disfavored speech.”
You’ll need to work hard to see these migrating birds
“Even though southbound birds tend to be quiet and less boisterous, there are nonetheless some epic flights.”
Down East meteorite inspires a supernatural horror tale
“It’s out in the middle of nowhere in Maine. There’s $25,000 on the line if you find it. It came from space. Of course we’re going to think there’s some supernatural element to it.”
Photos: The Lumineers bring their folk sound to Bangor
Alternative folk band The Lumineers rolled into Bangor Wednesday as part of their tour promoting their latest album.
Aroostook community bans turning storefronts into apartments
To promote the return commerce, Fort Fairfield reversed a longstanding trend that prioritized housing over business development.
4 end-of-summer adventures in Maine perfect for kids
As the school year quickly approaches, it’s important to create sun-filled memories to last through the cold months ahead.
Feds warn of long Maine call center wait times as millions dropped from Medicaid
Janet Mills calls for disaster declaration to help June flooding recovery
Officials don’t know when damaged Vinalhaven ferry will return
Limestone threatens to end fire service at former Loring air base
UMaine women’s soccer tops Le Moyne in its Division I debut
Man found dead on Bucksport street has been identified
Madawaska street at new port of entry gets local name
Man allegedly attempted to escape from Maine jail bus after court appearance