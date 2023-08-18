Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the low 70s with rain expected. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The memo, allegedly distributed within the U.S. Border Patrol, says profits are likely funneled into other criminal activities or sent back to China.

Opponents say the free market should dictate EV adoption and the mandates are too much too soon while not considering Maine’s harsh winters along with how rural areas lack charging infrastructure.

PLUS: How a Maine board will decide on controversial electric vehicle rules

“The safety of my staff, clientele and myself is first and foremost,” the owner of Mainely Fades wrote on the shop’s Facebook page.

Noelle Tavares of Falmouth, Massachusetts, who was 20-years-old at the time of the crash, was one of three people who survived, but she was not the driver.

With warming Maine winters, losing a peach crop is less common than it used to be, but it still happens every four or five years.

The president has moved closer to Donald Trump on trade, showing how 1990s-style politics on the issue are eroding.

The youngsters from Gray-New Gloucester/Raymond had allowed only nine runs in a 12-0 run but met a juggernaut Northeast Seattle team in the series opener.

Jayden Stevens, who will be a junior at Katahdin High School in Stacyville this fall, is part of a growing trend of teen entrepreneurs.

Dr. Meryl Nass claims the board used the state statute “as an instrument to crush dissenting views and chill disfavored speech.”

“Even though southbound birds tend to be quiet and less boisterous, there are nonetheless some epic flights.”

“It’s out in the middle of nowhere in Maine. There’s $25,000 on the line if you find it. It came from space. Of course we’re going to think there’s some supernatural element to it.”

Alternative folk band The Lumineers rolled into Bangor Wednesday as part of their tour promoting their latest album.

To promote the return commerce, Fort Fairfield reversed a longstanding trend that prioritized housing over business development.

As the school year quickly approaches, it’s important to create sun-filled memories to last through the cold months ahead.

In other Maine news …

Feds warn of long Maine call center wait times as millions dropped from Medicaid

Janet Mills calls for disaster declaration to help June flooding recovery

Officials don’t know when damaged Vinalhaven ferry will return

Limestone threatens to end fire service at former Loring air base

UMaine women’s soccer tops Le Moyne in its Division I debut

Man killed in Chelsea crash

Man found dead on Bucksport street has been identified

Madawaska street at new port of entry gets local name

Man allegedly attempted to escape from Maine jail bus after court appearance

Mainers urged to prepare for less heating aid this winter