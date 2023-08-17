A Bangor barber shop that opened during the COVID-19 pandemic will relocate to Holden at the end of the month.

April White opened Mainely Fades Barbershop in June 2020 because she was finally ready to work for herself after cutting hair at another business, she said.

The location at 99 Center St. in Bangor gave the business good exposure and a chance for White and the other two barbers to build their clientele, she said. Mainely Fades is moving to 107 Main Road in Holden for safety reasons and to offer customers more parking.

“The safety of my staff, clientele and myself is first and foremost,” she wrote on the shop’s Facebook page. “We understand that our relocation may be an inconvenience to some clients, but we truly hope that you understand.”

White’s post referenced “the continued and unfortunate events of Center Street,” but she declined to comment further when reached by phone Thursday.

The shop’s last day operating in Bangor will be Aug. 31.

Its new home is inside a commercial property that includes Black Fly Coffee Co. and Maine Construction Group. It offers more parking spaces than the Bangor location, which will better accommodate clients, she said.

“We have had some clients for a long time, and they are loyal,” White said. “Nobody has had an issue with the relocation.”