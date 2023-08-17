Alternative folk band The Lumineers rolled into Bangor to play hits from their four albums as part of their 2023 tour at the Maine Savings Amphitheater on Wednesday.

The Lumineers, who are based out of Denver, Colorado, include lead vocalist Wesley Schultz and percussionist Jeremiah Fraites.

The group played some of their international hit songs including “Ho Hey,” “Flowers in Your Hair” and “Cleopatra.” The concert also featured special guest James Bay.

Upcoming shows at the Maine Savings Amphitheater as part of the Waterfront Concert series include Train on Aug. 18, Nickelback on Aug. 24, Hank Williams Jr. on Aug. 25 and Pantera on Sept. 7.

The Lumineers (pictured) with special guest James Bay began their USA 2023 Tour at Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor. The two-time Grammy nominees are touring in support of their fourth album, 2022’s “Brightside.” Credit: Jodi Devost / BDN

