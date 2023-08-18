A Gorham woman is facing multiple charges, including child endangerment accusations, after a fiery crash on Friday morning.

The crash on the Mosher Road resulted in a car fire, according to NewsCenter Maine, but 35-year-old Ashley McLean and her two children, ages 4 and 7, escaped the vehicle without major injuries. The vehicle crashed into a ditch, before coming to rest against a telephone pole.

One of the two children received minor injuries, according to officials.

Officials believe that alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash, and McLean has been charged with operating under the influence, driving to endanger and endangering the welfare of children.

The two children are staying with relatives at this time, NewsCenter Maine reported.