Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

Many people have contacted me with concerns regarding Gov. Janet Mills’ recent executive order, “An Order to Strengthen Maine’s Economy and Communities by Developing an Office of New Americans.” This order, which aids immigrants moving to Maine, doesn’t make sense now, when many Maine residents’ essential needs are going unmet.

The order states, “Maine is providing support for emergency, transitional, and permanent housing needs; health and human services, and legal assistance as New Mainers arrive in the State.” Yet, Maine people are being overlooked. We have children not receiving proper mental health counseling and being left in emergency rooms for days — even weeks — by parents who feel there’s no other option, an average of approximately 12 people per week fatally overdosing, veterans in need of essential care, and nursing homes closing across the state.

Don’t get me wrong. I’d love to have more individuals and families choose to come to Maine. We need the workforce. Also, with an aging population, I think we must entice young adults to live and work here; however, we must be realistic about this program, and in doing so, consider the logistics.

There are communities in our state that simply cannot provide for the people arriving on their doorsteps. Municipal leaders are at their wits’ end. The bottom line is we need solutions to our crises here before thousands of government-dependent individuals come to Maine and potentially become the main focus of state funding and assistance.



Sen. Peter Lyford

Eddington