San Francisco pop rock band Train played its multi-platinum hits at Bangor’s waterfront Friday night on its tour stop at Maine Savings Amphitheater.

Train and Better than Ezra played the Bangor Waterfront on Friday evening. Credit: Jodi Devost / BDN

The Grammy-winning band released its debut self-titled album 25 years ago and is known for songs such as “Meet Virginia,” “Drops of Jupiter” and “Hey, Soul Sister.” It released its 11th studio album, AM Gold, on May 20, 2022.

The band led by lead vocalist Pat Monahan was joined by alternative rock group Better Than Ezra. Upcoming shows at the Maine Savings Amphitheater as part of the Waterfront Concert series include Nickelback on Aug. 24, Hank Williams Jr. on Aug. 25 and Pantera on Sept. 7.