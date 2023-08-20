The Llewellyn G. Estes Memorial Bridge in Old Town will close for most of the day Tuesday, when a contractor will set up a crane needed to build a temporary bridge later this year, the city announced Friday.

The Llewellyn G. Estes Memorial Bridge in Old Town will close from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22.

The bridge is more than 70 years old and considered structurally deficient. It consists of two structures that carry Stillwater Avenue across the Stillwater River.

The closure will only last from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday and is part of a long-anticipated project to replace the deteriorating bridge. Ahead of the closure, the Maine Department of Transportation will place signage guiding people through the detour.

Traffic will be directed from Stillwater Avenue to Route 2A, or College Avenue, to Route 2, or Main Street, and to Route 16, or Bennoch Road, according to information that Old Town shared on its Facebook page.

The closure will allow contractor Reed & Reed, Inc. to erect the crane without putting vehicles traveling through the area in danger.

The crane will later be used to build a two-way, temporary bridge, which would remove weight restrictions on Stillwater Avenue and must be done before the permanent bridge replacement can happen.

That project is estimated to cost $28,787,000, Maine DOT spokesperson Damian Veilleux said earlier this month.