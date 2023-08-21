PORTLAND — Arkatechture CUSO, a technology company dedicated to empowering organizations with a better understanding of their business through data, has partnered with Armstrong Bank, a community bank headquartered in Muskogee, Oklahoma, to provide data warehouse solutions.

Established in 1909 with nearly 30 locations across Oklahoma and Arkansas and $2.5 billion in assets, Armstrong Bank brings a strong history of personal community banking to many communities, exemplifying family values and a community focus within each location.

When Armstrong Bank started reviewing data analytics providers, they wanted something fully-hosted, built on a modern tech stack, with prebuilt reports, and the ability to customize. Arkatechture checked all of these boxes and stood out as the only vendor using Tableau and Snowflake technologies. After speaking with the Arkatechture team, they knew they could get what they wanted through this partnership.

“We want to make it easy for our bankers to quickly see the data they need to better serve our customers,” commented Nick Jones, EVP & chief information officer at Armstrong Bank. “We look forward to utilizing Arkalytics and partnering with Arkatechture to maintain customer relationships in a digital world.”

“During the process we got to spend time with numerous people over at Armstrong Bank. It’s very clear that in addition to being passionate about football and ranching, that they are extremely eager to take their data journey to the next level. Outside of the typical financial and regulatory reporting, they see data as a tremendous strategic asset and are ready to jump right into truly building a data driven organization. We are thrilled that they chose us as their partner to embark on this journey and while we won’t be able to solve their football rivalries, we will absolutely enable them with data driven decisions across the board!” commented Jamie Jackson, CEO & Founder of Arkatechture.



Arkatechture CUSO is a provider of data management and business intelligence solutions for credit unions and community banks. Their data platform, Arkalytics, combines a cloud-native Data Lakehouse with a suite of financial dashboards & reports. Arkalytics integrates data from key banking systems to create a centralized data hub and ecosystem to secure, manage, share, and analyze financial data.

It serves as an advanced analytics and reporting platform that integrates all of your organization’s disparate information systems through an automated lean data pipeline.