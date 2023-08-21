MACHIAS — The board of Porter Memorial Library in Machias is close to finalizing designs for a two-story library addition which, when constructed, will make the library’s 1893 structure fully accessible. The funds for the architectural project were awarded by the Maine Development Foundation through the Historic Preservation Fund of the National Park Service, Department of the Interior.Port City Architecture is designing the addition.

In June, U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine announced that $820,000 in proposed funding for the addition had progressed through the Senate Appropriations Committee, alongside library projects in Millinocket and Orono. If awarded, the funding is expected to cover 75 percent of the project’s anticipated costs.

“Public libraries are central community institutions and pillars of education throughout Maine. Increasingly, libraries have emerged as hubs, not just for literacy and Internet access, but for workforce support and community activities,” said Collins. “These projects are a crucial step toward ensuring that Maine libraries are fully supporting the educational and workforce development needs of all Mainers. As the vice chairman of the Appropriations Committee, I will continue to champion this funding as the appropriations process moves forward.”

U.S. Sen. Angus King, I-Maine also supported the Congressionally Directed Spending grant for Porter Memorial Library, which is now contained in the FY 2024 Agriculture and Rural Development Bill. The bill must now progress through Congress.

Updates are expected later this year.

The proposed library accessibility addition is planned for the rear southwestern corner of the library and will contain an elevator, stairway, and two accessible bathrooms.

The board would like to thank the following individuals and organizations for their support in the Congressional grant process: Living Innovations, Sunrise Opportunities, Machias Town Manager Bill Kitchen, Holly Garner-Jackson, Sen. Marianne Moore, Rep. Tiffany Strout, the Machias Bay Area Chamber of Commerce, Machias Memorial High School Principal Nicole Case, the Sunrise County Economic Council, the Downeast Coastal Conservancy, the Roque Bluffs Community Center, the Friends of Porter Memorial Library, and Sean Daye.

Porter Memorial Library is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. To make a tax-deductible donation to the Porter Memorial Library Accessibility Project, mail checks to 92 Court Street, Machias, Maine, 04655. The library can be contacted at 207-255-3933.