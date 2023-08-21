LOVELL — The Charlotte Hobbs Memorial Library will host a poetry reading with Dr. Judy Rowe Michaels on Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. Dr. Judy Rowe Michaels, a Geraldine R. Dodge poet in the schools and for many years poet in residence, English teacher, and coordinator of aesthetic education at Princeton Day School, has published five poetry collections, most recently ”This Morning the Mountain” (Cherry Grove Collections), as well as three books on teaching poetry and writing. She has received fellowships from MacDowell, Hedgebrook, The Banff Centre for the Arts, and the New Jersey State Arts Council. In 2015 Journal of New Jersey Poets awarded her their NJ Poets Prize. She has won the Varoujan Award from the New England Poetry Club and twice been a finalist in Nimrod’s Pablo Neruda competition. Michaels has given poetry workshops for teachers around the country, presented frequently at the National Council of Teachers of English annual convention, and served for three years on NCTE’S poetry committee.

A seven-time cancer patient, she gives talks on ovarian cancer to New Jersey and New York medical school classes for the national program Survivors Teaching Students. She is a founding member of Cool Women, a critique group and performance ensemble based in Princeton. Judy lives on a ridge of the Sourland Mountains in central New Jersey with her Maine Coon cat, but since retirement spends four months every year at her family’s cabin in Maine.Michaels will be selling and signing copies of her newest book with all proceeds going to benefit the library!

For more information, contact 207-925-3177 or thedesk@hobbslibrary.org.