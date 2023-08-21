Orono town workers have won their union certification bid.

In a decision issued on Thursday, the Maine Labor Relations Board ruled that Council 93 of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees — or AFSCME — had “adequately demonstrated” majority support for unionizing and that the union should be certified.

AFSCME Council 93 represents public sector employees in Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont.

The town office, public library and parks and recreation workers filed for union recognition in February.

The state labor board’s executive director claimed the fledgling union lacked majority support and scheduled an election to determine whether it should be certified. AFSCME Council 93 appealed that decision in May, maintaining there was majority support. The election was put on hold pending the outcome of the appeal.

After the workers went public with their demand for union recognition, the town objected to the inclusion of some people in the proposed bargaining unit because they were part time or per diem, appointed, or independent contractors.

Those objections sparked outcry from residents who were concerned the town was trying to pick apart the bargaining unit and stop the formation of the union.

In a March statement, the Town Council declined to take a stance, but affirmed the workers’ right to form a union. Councilors denied Town Manager Sophie Wilson was acting in “bad faith,” calling circulating criticism “unfair” and the accusations against her “categorically false.”

In April, the town and AFSCME Council 93 reached an agreement with the Maine Labor Relations Board to include nine positions representing 12 workers in the proposed bargaining unit.

“We value our municipal employees and respect their rights to organize and bargain collectively,” Wilson said in a Friday evening statement. “Orono worked collaboratively with the Union this spring to reach an agreement on the appropriateness of the unit. The Maine Labor Relations Board’s decision paves the way for Orono to welcome and begin working with our new administrative employees’ bargaining unit.”

Orono’s firefighters and police officers are represented by unions as well.