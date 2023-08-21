Lobsterman rescued two people who were on board a 48-foot yacht when it caught fire and sank off the coast of Georgetown

Two people were on the Titan about noon Saturday when it went up in flames and sank near Seguin Island, according to the Portland Press Herald.

The Coast Guard told the Press Herald that both jumped into the ocean to escape the flames.

The Coast Guard got a distress call and sent out a message to other nearby vessels to help. Two lobster boats got there first and were able to pull both people out of the ocean and bring them safely to shore.

The Coast Guard is investigating the sinking.