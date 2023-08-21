Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

I think the reasons to support Pine Tree Power, a nonprofit’s purchase of Versant Power and Central Maine Power, are so compelling.

Versant and CMP are both primarily owned by large entities based in other countries: Versant in Canada, and CMP in Spain. Millions of dollars flow out of Maine, and out of our country, to their shareholders. Wouldn’t people rather see these millions of dollars poured back into upgrading Maine’s grid infrastructure? I know I would.

These large companies are using their inexhaustible resources to overwhelm us with advertising and lobbying. Don’t let them deceive you!

People should tell everyone they know to vote for Pine Tree Power, and hurry!

Sue Owen

Orono