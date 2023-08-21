Coming off a winless season in 2021, Orono shocked everyone with an electrifying postseason run last year.

After starting the regular season 2-3, the Red Riots won their next five games by an average margin of 25 points and advanced all the way to the eight-player small state title game.

The Red Riots fielded a high-octane, pass-first offense that scored an average of 55 points across those five wins.

“It all clicked. We were scary good,” junior quarterback Jack Brewer said.

Finally, in the state championship game, the Red Riots had their winning streak snapped by the Old Orchard Beach Seagulls in Augusta. Outsized, the Red Riots couldn’t get into a groove offensively, ultimately losing 46-22.

Orono head coach Bob Sinclair makes some closing remarks at the end of practice on August 17, 2023. Credit: Sam Canfield / BDN

But the championship loss hasn’t dampened the confidence or momentum Orono built up for itself last season. Spending this offseason developing a stronger ground game and continuing to build chemistry, the Red Riots are locked in on a collective goal of becoming state champs.

“We kinda got pushed around at states,” Brewer said. “The storyline last year was our speed, our athletes, my throwing, but people are going to see this year that we can be tough too. Everyone here wants a ring, and knows what it takes to get it.”

Fostering this toughness takes place in the minds of the Red Riots as much as it does in the weight room.

“There’s been a major improvement in our mentality. Just being dogs, for sure,” senior running back Ben Francis said. “We knew what we could do, what we could be, and our guys just put the pieces together. It’s been a team effort in growth in all aspects.”

The Red Riots have come a long way since 2019, when the school canceled its football season due to a lack of available players.

In 2021, Orono returned to action as an eight-player football team, but the growing pains hit hard as the Red Riots failed to win a single game.

Orono only graduated three seniors last year, so its starters will be able to reap the benefits of the chemistry they’ve developed over the past two seasons.

“We have great chemistry. Some of us have been playing together since fifth and sixth grade,” senior wide receiver Pierce Walston said. “We all have that one goal, to get that gold ball.”

Head coach Bob Sinclair has a slightly more modest attitude toward this season’s prospects than his players do, but he far from doubts their potential to go deep into the playoffs again.

“Our focus is one week at a time. We have to be patient, and understand we’ll make some mistakes,” Sinclair said. “The biggest thing about these kids is how close they are. With that recipe, we can win.”

This upcoming regular season, Orono will play four games at home, including its opener against Houlton on Sept. 1, and a highly anticipated rematch with Bucksport on Sept. 22.

Bucksport beat Orono 36-15 in the regular season last year before the Red Riots retaliated with a thrilling 51-46 victory in the first round of the playoffs. Both games were played in Bucksport, so the Red Riots are looking forward to playing the Golden Bucks on their home turf.

Orono will also play Ellsworth and Mattanawcook at home, and Dexter, Stearns and Fort Kent away. Dexter, the No. 1 seed in the North region last year, was undefeated until Orono upset the team in the regional semifinals, 61-22.

“We’re going to have a target on our backs,” Walston said. “Everybody’s going to be giving us their best games.”