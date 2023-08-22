BANGOR — Northern Light Cardiology is pleased to welcome Malachy Sullivan, MD to the team. Dr. Sullivan joins the dynamic team at Northern Light Cardiology with specialties in electrophysiology and cardiovascular disease.

He received his medical degree at Loyola University of Chicago Stritch School of Medicine, completed an internal medicine residency at Dartmouth Hitchcock as chief resident, and a cardiovascular medicine fellowship as chief fellow, also at Dartmouth Hitchcock. Prior to joining us, he completed a cardiac electrophysiology fellowship at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Cardiac Electrophysiology.

Dr. Sullivan is board certified in internal medicine and cardiovascular disease with the American Board of Internal Medicine and board eligible in cardiac electrophysiology. He says, “Cardiac electrophysiology can be very confusing to patients. My goal with every visit and patient is to bring clarity on the disease process affecting them, then incorporate their wishes with the best treatments available to enable a longer, healthier life.”