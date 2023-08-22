FALMOUTH — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will host a Garden Tool Maintenance Workshop 5–6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at the UMaine Gardens at Tidewater Farm, 200 Presumpscot Point Road.

Proper tool care is an important step for enhancing the longevity and safety of garden tools. In this workshop, UMaine Extension staff will demonstrate best practices for maintaining garden tools during and at the end of the growing season. Participants will gain hands-on experience with cleaning and sharpening tools of their own and learn how to store them during the winter months. Space is limited. Registration is required, and can be done online. The program fee is offered on a sliding scale of $5–$15.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, visit the Tidewater Farm Events webpage or contact Pamela Hargest at pamela.hargest@maine.edu or 207-949-4524.